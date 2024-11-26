Intense Military Escalation in Northwestern Syria by Regime Forces and Allies

The Syrian regime and Iranian-backed militias have intensified their military operations in northwestern Syria, launching widespread artillery and rocket attacks. These strikes, supported by Russian warplanes, have targeted numerous villages and towns since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Media activist Mohammad al-Mustafa reported to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the shelling focused on the towns of Tadil, Taqad, Darat Izza, Fuj 111, and Atareb, as well as the villages of Fafretin and Sinhar. Simultaneously, Syrian warplanes carried out airstrikes on Darat Izza and the village of al-Wasata in Aleppo’s western countryside.

Al-Mustafa added that intense clashes and exchanges of shelling are occurring along the contact lines in the western Aleppo countryside between regime forces, allied militias, and Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Reports suggest a limited military operation led by HTS in the area. The al-Ghazawiya crossing, connecting HTS-controlled regions with those of the National Army, has been closed due to the escalation, while universities and schools across northwestern Syria have suspended operations. The Bab al-Hawa road leading to Atareb city has also been shut to civilian traffic.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that HTS fighters and factions within the Fatah al-Mubin operations room advanced after clashes with regime forces in Aleppo’s western countryside. They gained control of Qabtan al-Jabal and Sheikh Akil near the 46th regiment. However, clashes are ongoing in the area. The SOHR also noted civilian displacements following the arrival of HTS reinforcements.

This escalation underscores the volatile situation in northwestern Syria, with heightened hostilities disrupting daily life and forcing civilians to flee for safety.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.