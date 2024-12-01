Daraa: Demonstrations in Support of Opposition Operations in the North

Demonstrations took place across several areas of Daraa governorate in southern Syria in support of the opposition factions’ “Deterrence of Aggression” operation, launched against regime forces in northwestern Syria. One of the protests was reportedly shot at by regime forces.

On Saturday, November 30, Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Daraa reported that regime forces opened fire on a demonstration in the city of Inkhil, located north of Daraa. Local networks, including the Ahrar Horan Gathering, confirmed that similar protests also occurred in Tal Shehab, Tafas, Nahtah, Maaraba, Giza, and al-Hirak.

“Security, safety and freedom”

Sheikh Ahmed al-Sayasneh, one of the leading figures in southern Syria, voiced strong support for the operation, stating, “The Syrian regime and Iranian militias have crossed all borders, so they had to be answered, silenced and stopped at their limit. The long-lasting aggression had to be rejected.”

Sayasneh, a senior figure in Daraa and former preacher of al-Omari Mosque, praised the opposition’s “Deterrence of Aggression” operation as “a tremendous act that deserves to be recognized, appreciated, and magnified.”

“We yearn for security, safety, and freedom. We do not want Iranian militias in our country, no shabiha, no climbers or opportunists—just one people from different sects and groups who enjoy freedom, dignity, security, and safety,” he added.

Daraa has been under regime control since July 2018, following a Russian-brokered “settlement,” but the regime has struggled to fully consolidate its power in the region, particularly in Daraa al-Balad and the western countryside. After the “settlement,” some opposition factions joined the regime’s military forces, including the Fifth Corps and the Fourth Division, as well as security agencies like Military Security, State Security, and Air Force Intelligence.

Military Security plays a significant role in the governorate alongside the Eighth Brigade, formerly known as the opposition faction Shabab al-Sunna, whose stronghold is in the city of Busra al-Sham in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

The “Deterrence of Aggression” operation was launched on Wednesday, November 28, in response to repeated regime shelling of northwestern Syria. The goal is to secure “safe areas” for the return of displaced people.

The opposition factions have since seized control of much of Aleppo City’s neighbourhoods, the entire western countryside of Aleppo, and parts of the southern and northern countryside. They also expanded their control over Idlib governorate’s administrative areas, parts of the northern and eastern Hama countryside, and the outskirts of Aleppo city.

On December 1, factions in the Aleppo countryside launched the “Dawn of Freedom” battle, aiming to extend opposition control in the region.

In response, the Syrian regime has intensified its airstrikes on northwestern Syria, with one of the most prominent recent raids targeting the al-Furqan neighbourhood in central Aleppo, causing casualties, though no official toll has been reported. The airstrikes have led to both deaths and injuries, according to Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Aleppo.

