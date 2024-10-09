Damascus University Ranks Among Top Universities in Times Higher Education World Rankings

Damascus University has made its debut in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, becoming the first Syrian institution to secure a position in this prestigious listing.

Dr. Marwan Al-Ra’i, Director of the University’s Classification Office, announced on Wednesday that Damascus University ranked 1501+ out of 2,092 universities included in the global ranking. He highlighted that Damascus University is the only Syrian institution that met the required research and specialization criteria to qualify for this ranking.

Dr. Al-Ra’i emphasized that the Times Higher Education World University Rankings is one of the most respected and comprehensive educational and research assessments worldwide. The inclusion of Damascus University among the top 2,092 universities globally is a significant achievement and a testament to its academic and research standards.

He noted that the latest version of the ranking is based on 18 comprehensive criteria, including research quality, educational excellence, academic reputation, and the success rates of both PhD and undergraduate students.

