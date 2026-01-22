Damascus Resolves Its Position on the East of the Euphrates: Restoring State Authority and Reclaiming National Resources

A senior diplomatic source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Thursday, January 22, that the latest developments east of the Euphrates are a direct consequence of the “fait accompli” policies adopted by the SDF outside the framework of the Syrian state. The source stressed that Damascus’s priority at this stage is to reestablish the rule of law across all Syrian territory, safeguard civilians, and end all manifestations of unauthorized armed activity.

According to the source, the March 10 agreement of last year collapsed due to the other party’s lack of seriousness and its attempts to impose a separatist reality incompatible with Syria’s unity and sovereignty. By contrast, the new agreement—concluded on the 18th of this month—came only after all political avenues were exhausted and required direct state intervention to impose stability and prevent the region from sliding further into chaos.

The source noted that the latest agreement explicitly requires the handover of all heavy and medium weapons to the Syrian state, the sole authority constitutionally empowered to monopolize the use of force and ensure security. This provision, the source said, is a non-negotiable pillar of any future settlement.

The source warned that failure to implement the agreement would open the door to multiple scenarios—beginning with political measures but not excluding calibrated security or military action—within the state’s responsibility to protect civilians, end disorder, and prevent terrorist groups or external actors from exploiting the situation.

The source also emphasized that the issue of integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions is a sovereign internal matter that accepts no external guardianship or interference. Coordination with allies, the source added, is ongoing to address this file in a manner that reinforces Syria’s unity and stability.

Regarding the prisons holding ISIS detainees, the source stated that the Syrian state categorically rejects any political manipulation of this file and is fully prepared to assume responsibility for managing and securing the prisons in accordance with legal and security standards. The source held the SDF fully accountable for any breach or disorder resulting from mismanagement or political exploitation of this sensitive issue.

The source concluded by affirming that the recovery of oil, gas, and water resources will be directed to the benefit of all Syrians without exception—through improving essential services, supporting reconstruction, and strengthening economic stability—thereby enhancing citizens’ daily lives and consolidating state sovereignty over national wealth.

Holding Violators Accountable

Separately, the Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday, January 22, that it will take all necessary legal measures against individuals responsible for violations recorded during ongoing military operations in northeastern Syria.

The ministry underscored that behavioral and military discipline is a fundamental pillar of the armed forces’ performance.

According to the statement, the Military Police documented several violations that contravene established laws and conduct regulations, despite clear directives previously issued to all units operating in the field.

The leadership of the Military and Security Police confirmed that it immediately initiated legal proceedings against the violators in accordance with applicable regulations, ensuring proper accountability, preserving military discipline, and preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

The Ministry of Defense also reaffirmed the central importance of strict adherence to military and behavioral discipline in all operations. It praised the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the participating units, stressing that the recorded violations are isolated cases that do not reflect the overall conduct of the armed forces.

