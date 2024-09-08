Coming From the North: What Fate for 200 Syrians Arrested by Regime?

The recent arrest of approximately 200 people by Syrian regime forces in the Damascus countryside has stirred controversy. The individuals, who were returning home from areas controlled by the Syrian opposition in northern Syria where their relatives reside, were detained while travelling on four buses at the Baghdad Bridge checkpoint near al-Qutayfa. Opposition institutions, including the Syrian Negotiation Commission, have reached out to the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urging him to press the regime for information on the detainees’ whereabouts.

According to local sources, the detainees, predominantly women, children, and the elderly, were initially held in the Sumaria area before being transferred to the al-Khatib branch security facility. Some have since been released. The detainees were en route to Damascus after visiting relatives in opposition-held territories, including areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

What is the fate of the detainees?

Syria TV spoke with a relative of one of the detained women, who provided details about the incident. According to the relative, regime forces stopped four buses carrying around 200 people at the al-Qutayfa checkpoint in the Damascus countryside early last Tuesday.

The relative reported that the regime forces transported the detainees to the “Air Branch” and required them to clean a hangar where they were then held. Investigations began with the detainees on Friday morning.

By noon on Friday, all detainees had been released and were transferred to the Abbasiyyin garage. The investigations primarily focused on identifying whether any of the passengers were from Idlib. Mobile phones were searched, and files were deleted.

It is important to note that many families living in regime-controlled areas regularly travel to northern Syria to reunite with relatives who were displaced north by the regime, Russia, and Iran.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.