Assad’s Forces Detain Civilians in Damascus for Visiting Relatives in Northern Syria

Sources confirmed to Shaam Network that Assad’s militias arrested several civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, all of whom were from various neighbourhoods, cities, and towns in Damascus—most notably Douma, Al-Qadam, and Hamouriyah. The arrests took place near the Baghdad Bridge in Damascus, with some detainees later being released.

Shaam Network obtained documents and information from offices that organize travel between northern Syria and Aleppo, via Manbij in the eastern countryside of Aleppo. These documents confirmed the detention of 30 women, children, and elderly men, with reports suggesting they are being held at the Al-Khatib branch in Damascus.

One employee from these offices reported that between 180 and 200 people were arrested in total. Activists in Damascus stated that the journey originated in northern Syria on Monday, with an overnight stop in Manbij, which is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The trip resumed on Tuesday, heading towards Aleppo’s garages.

Passengers on the bus that arrived in Damascus at 2 a.m. revealed that a checkpoint manned by Assad’s forces had stopped the buses, arresting civilians accused of coming from northern Syria. There are allegations of complicity by staff of the Trojan Transport Company, known for its affiliation with the regime.

Local media confirmed that the detainees were initially transferred to the Al-Sumaria area and later to the infamous Al-Khatib Branch, a security facility. All detainees were civilians, and their visit to northern Syria was solely to meet relatives. Some were released afterward.

Assad’s forces continue to arrest civilians accused of communicating with relatives in northern Syria, where communications are monitored by advanced surveillance vehicles known as Al-Rashida, capable of intercepting landline and cellular communications across the country.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported that last year the regime arrested 386 individuals who had settled their security status, as well as citizens returning to their original areas from displacement or refugee status abroad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.