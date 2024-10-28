Clashes & Bombs in Damascus: What Happened inside Dahadil Area?

The Dahadil neighborhood at the southern entrance to Damascus experienced clashes between the Syrian regime’s intelligence and an armed cell hiding in a house. Sources from Al-Modon report that a large force from the Area Branch (227) of the Military Intelligence Division surrounded a residence in Dahadil, located on the northeastern side of Daraya. The operation escalated as the forces stormed the house, leading to clashes that involved residents throwing explosives.

The attacking force reportedly killed two individuals inside the house and arrested two others, including a girl. There are also reports of injuries among the regime’s intelligence personnel. Preliminary information suggests that the group has links to a former opposition faction in rural Damascus, with one member identified as a university student.

Radio Cham FM quoted Samhan Omar, head of the Daraya City Council, stating that “the competent authorities killed two of the most dangerous terrorists in the Dahadil area during a security operation.” Omar claimed the individuals were planning terrorist activities in Dahadil and elsewhere in Damascus and its outskirts, including kidnappings, violent robberies, intimidation, and extortion.

Omar further explained that during the arrest attempt, the suspects clashed with the patrol and threw explosives at them. He noted that “many bombs and explosive belts were confiscated from their hideout.”

Dahadil neighborhood

The Dahadil neighborhood is situated in the heart of Daraya, bordered by al-Qadam and the Aisha River on the southern outskirts of Damascus. Throughout the Syrian revolution, particularly in its early years, the neighborhood experienced numerous arrests and raids by the Syrian regime’s intelligence, as many residents participated in peaceful protests against President Assad’s regime.

Four years ago, Dahadil was the site of two explosive device detonations that resulted in one fatality and several injuries. Three years prior, a large-scale raid led to the arrest of twenty local residents. The neighborhood is home to a diverse mix of Palestinians and Syrians and is considered one of the informal areas lacking adequate services and infrastructure in the vicinity of Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.