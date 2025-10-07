Calm and Anticipation in Aleppo’s Kurdish Neighborhoods After Tensions and Protests

The Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo were calm but tense on Tuesday, following security unrest and clashes that broke out the previous night.

Earlier in the day, Nuri Sheikho, co-chair of the council of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo, told North Press that residents of the two areas fear a repeat of the scenarios seen in the coastal region and in Suweida, after the recent security incidents that shook both neighborhoods.

According to a North Press correspondent, the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods are currently calm, with shops and markets open and residents going about their daily routines normally.

Meanwhile, the state-run SANA news agency reported late Monday night that “an agreement has been reached to halt fire in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo.”

