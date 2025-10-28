UN Commission Concludes Second Mission to Suweida: “Colossal” Human Rights Violations and Call for Action

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria has announced the conclusion of its second visit to Suweida governorate and to displaced communities across other provinces, departing Syrian territory with measured concern.

In a statement of appreciation, the Commission expressed sincere gratitude to all those who welcomed its delegates and shared testimonies—accounts marked by severe human rights violations and the inhumane methods employed in their execution.

In an official communiqué, the Commission reported that individuals from various communities recounted disturbing accounts of abuses carried out with shocking brutality. Many, despite their suffering, voiced a yearning for peace and the restoration of human rights, recalling with longing the bonds of unity that once brought Syrians together.

Based on carefully documented testimonies, the Commission issued further preliminary recommendations to the relevant authorities, urging immediate and concrete measures to address human rights concerns—particularly in light of continuing displacement and the imminent onset of winter.

The Commission also warned against the spread of misinformation, clarifying that it does not share contact details via social media. It stressed that its only official channel is its website: www.ohchr.org/coisyria.

The statement concluded by affirming that the scale of violations is “colossal”, investigations are ongoing, and appreciation is extended for the access granted thus far to affected communities.

Fatal Attack on Passenger Bus on the Damascus–Suweida Highway

On Tuesday, 28 October, a passenger bus travelling from Damascus to Suweida came under attack by unidentified gunmen near the Marjana station, close to the village of Bli. One person was killed and several others were injured—some seriously—according to activist reports. The wounded were swiftly transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The assault occurred amid heightened tensions in Suweida, where ongoing insecurity and militia activity continue to endanger civilian movement. Militias affiliated with al-Hijri have frequently obstructed transit in the area.

In an earlier incident, buses travelling through the al-Mutalla district in rural Damascus were similarly attacked, resulting in five injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The injured were transported to hospitals in Jaramana and Damascus.

It is widely acknowledged that the so-called Legal Committee in Suweida has curtailed citizens’ freedom of movement, requiring prior approval for departure from the governorate. Numerous documents circulated by activists bear the signatures of Colonel Nizar al-Tawil, commander of the Shahba sector, and Sheikh Mu’in, head of Suweida’s security committee—both considered subordinates of Hikmat al-Hijri—granting exit permission solely for medical reasons.

The Legal Committee has decreed that individuals may leave Suweida only with security clearance, and only for health or travel reasons, upon presentation of a passport and a valid flight ticket.

In contrast, Syrian government sources have claimed that the Damascus–Suweida road has seen improved safety and a return to normal traffic flow. They credit this to efforts by Governor Dr Mustafa al-Bakour and the internal security forces to stabilise the region.

Meanwhile, pro-Hijri militia media outlets have alleged a flour shortage in Suweida and accused the Syrian government of deliberate starvation tactics—without addressing the abuses committed by the Legal Committee and its armed affiliates.

Governor Bakour has reiterated that official institutions do not recognise the “Legal Committee”, labelling it an unlawful entity with no official mandate. No member of the committee, nor of any other local body, has been granted legitimate authority; all official assignments are issued through formal documents and authorised state channels.

