Autonomous Administration Launches Dialogue Initiative for Syrian Resolution

The Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria announced on Monday a comprehensive 10-point initiative aimed at fostering Syrian-Syrian dialogue with Damascus. The statement, delivered in front of the administration’s headquarters in Raqqa and in the presence of media outlets, highlighted cooperation between the Autonomous Administration and Damascus as crucial to overcoming the nation’s challenges. “Cooperation between the Autonomous Administration and the political administration in Damascus will benefit all Syrians and help ensure a successful resolution of this difficult phase,” the statement emphasized.

Proposals of the Initiative

Preservation of Syrian Sovereignty: The initiative stressed the importance of maintaining Syria’s unity and sovereignty while protecting its territories from Turkish aggression. Ceasefire for National Dialogue: It called for an immediate cessation of military operations across Syria to enable a comprehensive and inclusive national dialogue. Promoting Tolerance: The administration urged a shift toward tolerance, rejecting hate speech and accusations among Syrians. Emergency Meeting of Political Forces: It proposed an urgent meeting in Damascus involving all Syrian political forces to unify perspectives on the transitional phase. Women’s Participation in Politics: The initiative underscored the need for active and equitable participation of women in the political process. Fair Distribution of Resources: A commitment was made to ensure the fair distribution of wealth and economic resources across all Syrian regions. Return of Displaced Populations: It called for facilitating the return of indigenous and forcibly displaced populations to their homes, preserving their cultural heritage, and halting demographic change policies. Combatting Terrorism: The administration pledged to continue the fight against terrorism, particularly ISIS, through joint efforts with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the international coalition. Ending Occupation: The statement emphasized the need to end all forms of occupation, leaving decisions about Syria’s future to its people, while adhering to principles of good neighborliness. Welcoming International Mediation: It welcomed the constructive involvement of Arab states, the United Nations, the international coalition, and other global actors. These entities were urged to foster dialogue, reduce tensions, and halt foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

This initiative marks a significant step in the Autonomous Administration’s effort to promote dialogue and national reconciliation in a post-conflict Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.