Autonomous Administration Condemns Exclusion from Syrian Elections, Urges International Rejection

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has issued a strong condemnation of the Syrian government’s decision to postpone parliamentary elections in the governorates of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and As-Suwayda. It described the move as a deliberate act of disenfranchisement that undermines the legitimacy of the entire electoral process.

The Higher Committee for People’s Council Elections announced on Saturday that polling would be delayed in the three regions due to “security challenges.” The committee said parliamentary quotas for these areas would be retained until conditions allow for safe voting.

In a detailed statement released on Sunday, the Autonomous Administration rejected the justification, arguing that the classification of these areas as insecure is inaccurate. “Northeastern Syria is in fact among the most secure areas in the country compared to other regions,” the statement said, accusing the government of using security concerns as a pretext to disenfranchise over five million Syrians.

It framed the postponement as part of a broader pattern of political exclusion. “Holding so-called elections under current conditions is an attempt to marginalize and disenfranchise approximately half of the Syrian population,” the statement continued, citing forced displacement and systemic policies aimed at silencing key communities. It argued that the process lacked democratic credibility and did not reflect the will of the Syrian people, instead continuing the marginalization endured under decades of Ba’athist rule.

The Autonomous Administration further asserted that the elections contradict the goals of the Syrian revolution and do not contribute to a genuine political solution. It criticized recent governmental initiatives—including the National Dialogue Conference, constitutional declarations and the formation of a new cabinet—as actions that have consistently undermined demands for justice, democracy, equality and freedom for all Syrians.

The Administration called on the international community and the United Nations to refuse recognition of the election results, asserting that they contravene UN Security Council Resolution 2254. It also declared that any decisions arising from this “exclusionary approach” would not be recognized by the population of northeastern Syria.

In response, the Higher Committee for People’s Council Elections defended the postponement. Committee spokesperson Dr Nawwar Najmah said the move aimed to “ensure fair representation for the three governorates” and reiterated that elections are a sovereign matter requiring complete state control over electoral districts. He stated that once an appropriate security environment is achieved, elections would proceed. In the interim, he added, representatives from the affected regions may be appointed through the presidential quota, which comprises one-third of the Council’s seats.

The Autonomous Administration concluded by reaffirming its commitment to a political resolution, warning that stability would remain elusive if the government continued to “reproduce outdated policies.” It reiterated its call for a comprehensive political process involving all Syrian communities, aimed at building a decentralized, pluralistic and democratic state that secures rights and enables lasting peace.

