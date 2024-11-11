Assad’s Strong Message at Riyadh Summit: A Call for United Action Against Occupation and Aggression

In a significant address at the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reaffirmed Syria’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and the Lebanese struggle. The summit, which brought together leaders from the Arab and Islamic world to confront rising challenges in the region, provided a platform for President Assad to deliver a call to action, urging unity and decisive measures against the occupation and ongoing violence in Palestine and Lebanon.

During his speech, President Assad emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains central to regional stability and justice. He highlighted the long-standing and internationally recognized rights of the Palestinian people, the legitimacy of resistance efforts in both Palestine and Lebanon, and the increasing global awareness of Israeli actions, which he characterized as oppressive and aggressive. Assad noted that despite prior calls to end the aggression, the past year saw increased deaths and displacements, stressing that “the crime has been ongoing for a year.” He stated, “We offer peace, but we reap blood, and changing the results requires changing the mechanisms and tools.”

The Syrian president urged immediate action to halt what he termed “massacres, genocide, and ethnic cleansing” and questioned the approach of the Arab and Islamic nations, asking, “Do we condemn, boycott, or appeal to the international community? What is our executive plan?”

Assad Meets Saudi Crown Prince and Iraqi Prime Minister

The Riyadh summit also allowed President Assad to meet with key regional leaders. Before the summit’s opening, he held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, where they discussed strengthening ties and reviewed the summit’s agenda. Assad also met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Their discussions focused on the growing scope of Israeli aggression in the region, with both leaders underscoring the importance of holding the extraordinary summit amidst this dangerous escalation. They further reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian issue and explored ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve their mutual interests.

As the summit concluded, the Arab and Islamic leaders aimed to set in motion the commitments discussed, pushing for a stronger, united stance in supporting Palestine and addressing the broader challenges facing the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.