Anti-Illicit Gains Authority Seizes 80% of Samer Fawwaz’s Assets Under Settlement Deal

An informed source has disclosed that Syria’s Anti-Illicit Gains Authority has finalized a settlement agreement with businessman Samer Fawwaz, a prominent figure with close ties to the former regime, resulting in the confiscation of 80 percent of his total assets. The seized portfolio includes cash holdings, real estate, movable property, and fixed assets.

According to individuals familiar with the negotiations, the arrangement constitutes a purely financial settlement with the state and does not shield Fawwaz from future criminal liability. The legal consequences of the agreement apply strictly to the material aspects of the case, leaving open the possibility of subsequent criminal proceedings should prosecutors choose to pursue them.

The source emphasized that the approach is designed to serve both state interests and citizens’ rights. The settlement injects substantial liquidity and valuable physical assets into the public treasury, while preserving the personal criminal claims of individuals who may have suffered harm as a result of Fawwaz’s activities.

The move represents one of the most significant steps to date by the authorities in addressing illicit enrichment cases—particularly those involving business figures long associated with the previous administration.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.