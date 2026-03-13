Temporary Curfew Imposed Across Western Homs Villages Following Attack on Administrative Building

The Internal Security Forces Command in Homs province has instituted a temporary curfew across several villages in the western countryside, following an assault on a local administrative building. The measure, the Command stated, falls within established security protocols aimed at stabilizing the field situation and pursuing armed groups implicated in the attack.

On Thursday, March 12, the Command announced that the curfew covers the villages of Al-Mashhada, Nuwaiha, Al-Halabiya, Jadidet Al-Aasi, Ratayat Al-Bahra, Khirbet Ghazi, Tal Al-Shour, Danha, and Aisoun. The restrictions will be enforced from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the possibility of extension depending on developments on the ground.

Authorities explained that the curfew is part of ongoing operations targeting “outlaw gangs” responsible for the assault on the administrative building in Tal Al-Shour. Residents were urged to remain indoors throughout the curfew period and to comply fully with security directives to ensure their safety.

In a related statement obtained by Sham News Network, Brigadier General Morhaf Al-Naasan, Commander of Internal Security in Homs province, emphasized that the curfew is a provisional measure intended to restore order and enable security units to carry out their duties swiftly and effectively. He stressed that the safety of local residents remains the primary objective.

Al-Naasan added that the security measures coincide with a field campaign to apprehend several wanted individuals and outlaws linked to the attack. He affirmed that the competent authorities are addressing the incident with “firm resolve,” determined to prevent any attempts to destabilize the western Homs countryside.

The Commander called on residents to cooperate with security forces during the ongoing operations, reiterating that these measures are designed to protect civilians and re-establish stability in the region.

In a related development, Sham News Network learned that Brigadier General Al-Naasan conducted an inspection of the damaged administrative building in Tal Al-Shour following last night’s vandalism by unidentified gunmen. He was briefed on the extent of the damage and on the security steps implemented in the area.

The Internal Security Command affirmed that field operations will continue across the western countryside to track down individuals wanted for various criminal offenses. It stressed that security efforts will persist until full stability is restored, underscoring that safeguarding the province remains a top priority during this critical period.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.