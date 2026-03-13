Sharaa, Macron, and Aoun Hold Tripartite Dialogue on Lebanon’s Stability

In a joint communication with French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding Lebanon’s stability, unity, and institutional integrity.

During Wednesday’s exchange, President Sharaa stressed the imperative of “supporting the Lebanese government’s efforts to restore sovereignty, reinforce security, and disarm the Hezbollah militia.” He underscored that these steps are essential to consolidating state authority and preventing further deterioration in the Lebanese arena.

Sharaa also highlighted the importance of opening a new chapter in Syrian-Lebanese relations—one grounded in mutual cooperation, coordinated policies, and a shared vision that serves the higher interests of both peoples.

The three leaders agreed to maintain continuous communication and coordination, with the aim of strengthening regional stability and expanding avenues of cooperation between Syria and Lebanon across multiple sectors.

The Well-Being of Syria and Lebanon

On Tuesday, President Sharaa held a separate telephone conversation with President Aoun, during which the two leaders reviewed the latest regional developments and their implications for the security landscape in both countries.

According to the Syrian Presidency, the discussion emphasized the critical importance of protecting the security and welfare of Syria and Lebanon alike. President Sharaa expressed his full support for the Lebanese President’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to shield the region from the destabilizing consequences of the ongoing conflict.

Both sides reiterated the necessity of close Syrian-Lebanese coordination to preserve national security, safeguard their populations, and confront attempts to incite division or undermine stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.