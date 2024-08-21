Akhras and Otari Instead of Makhlouf: Emirati-Iranian Rivalry for Influence in Syria

An Iranian newspaper with reformist leanings has highlighted the intensifying internal conflict and competition among the ruling economic factions in Syria, particularly those connected to the Damascus regime. The report notes that these economic shifts have been accompanied by security issues, as several Syrian officials were dismissed following the assassination of leaders within the “axis of resistance,” suggesting the presence of significant security breaches.

Rivalry between the two Assad families (mother and wife)

Arman Emrooz explained that the first sign of a power shift in Damascus occurred two years ago, when a new rivalry emerged following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. This rivalry was between two economically influential families in Syria: the Makhlouf family, which is close to Bashar al-Assad’s mother, Anisa Makhlouf, and has ties to Iran, and the al-Akhras family, which is aligned with Bashar’s wife and the UAE.

At that time, the Syrian regime confiscated the assets of Bashar’s cousin, Rami Makhlouf, the owner of Syriatel, and instead began to establish the economic empire of Bashar Assad’s brother-in-law, Firas Akhras, and his partner, Naji Otari, both of whom are close to the UAE government. These changes have reached the upper echelons of the Syrian military and intelligence services, with reports last year of a secret meeting between Syrian and Israeli officials.

In this context, the newspaper noted that Bashar al-Assad’s visit to the UAE, his first trip to an Arab country since the start of the Syrian revolution, following the opening of the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi, is part of a broader strategy to restore the reactionary Arab faction to power in Syria. The paper added that it is clear the UAE is playing three key cards: “decades of reconstruction to address the war’s devastation, the detention of militants, and the reintegration of Syria into the Arab League,” in exchange for Bashar Assad pressuring Iran to withdraw from Syria.

Meanwhile, the ongoing fuel supplies from Iran to Syria and sensitive issues like pressure from Turkey and the Kurds on the central government have made this situation more fraught with fear and caution.

Economic changes accompanied by security breaches

In its report, the Iranian newspaper expressed surprise at the repeated assassinations of leaders within the axis of resistance in Syria, noting that these incidents coincide with almost certain speculation about the impact of secret talks and communications. The report questioned how the level of security, secrecy, and coordination among allied forces in Syria could be so inadequate.

A particularly noteworthy point is the rivalry between the families of Bashar Assad’s mother and wife. Before the UAE-aligned faction gained influence, Syriatel, operated by Rami Makhlouf—a trusted ally of the “axis of resistance”—functioned as a branch of MTN and was the main mobile operator in Syria. However, with the new power-sharing arrangement, Bashar Assad ousted Rami Makhlouf, effectively causing the resistance to lose control over the security of communication lines in Syria.

The newspaper pointed out that the Makhlouf family’s replacements in Syria’s economic system now include Firas Akhras, Bashar’s brother-in-law and owner of the Gulf Oil Engineering Company in Dubai; Muhannad al-Dabbagh, Asma Assad’s cousin and owner of Takamul; and their partner, Naji Otari, the former prime minister. These figures are considered close to Dubai and opposed to Iran.

In concluding its report, the newspaper Arman Emrooz noted that the events and changes occurring in Syria are being mirrored in Iraq, indicating that what Iran has achieved militarily is being undermined by weaknesses in economic diplomacy and political confrontations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.