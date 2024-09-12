After Being Returned from Turkey: Syrian Engineer Dies in Aleppo Military Security Branch

Confidential sources report that 33-year-old Syrian engineer Abdul Ghani Mounir has died in the Military Security branch in Aleppo, his hometown, leaving behind a wife and two children. His death followed his deportation from Turkey.

Abdul Ghani’s ordeal began about a year ago when a Turkish citizen demanded repayment of a debt. The situation escalated into a legal dispute that led to Abdul Ghani being sent to a deportation center in Gaziantep province. Despite hiring a lawyer and paying legal fees amounting to $2,000, he was deported to Jarablus on the Syrian border, northeast of Aleppo. Four days later, he re-entered Turkey illegally.

In his efforts to obtain a temporary protection card, Abdul Ghani sought assistance from another Turkish lawyer. However, when he arrived at the Immigration Department to finalize his paperwork, he was arrested and deported to Syria once again, just three days later.

Abdul Ghani then lived in Azaz for five months before deciding to return to regime-controlled Aleppo after his repeated attempts to return to Turkey were unsuccessful. Prior to his return, he paid his military service exemption fee, and his family initiated a reconciliation process to ensure he was not wanted by any security agency. They were told he was not under any suspicion, and he began his journey back to Aleppo from al-Bab, passing through the neighboring town of Tadef.

Upon reaching the first military security checkpoint, Abdul Ghani was arrested, and all communication with him ceased. His family made continuous efforts to locate and release him, but after 24 days, they were contacted by the security branch and instructed to retrieve his body. No explanation for his death was provided, though it is widely believed that he died as a result of torture.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.