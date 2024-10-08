Administrative Reform Steering Committee Issues Recommendations for Improvement”

The Committee of Decision No. 43/MW, responsible for reviewing decisions and procedures related to administrative leadership positions (including assistant minister, director general, governorate secretary general, and central director), as well as regulations for extending state employees’ service, managing the employment of close relatives in the same public entity, and meeting staffing needs of public entities, convened today at the Council of Ministers.

The committee underscored the significance of advancing the administrative reform project, which aims to ensure fairness and transparency in the public service sector. It emphasized the need to create an environment that fosters motivation, creativity, and dedication among workers while enhancing their commitment to developing public entities and increasing their productivity. The committee commended the project’s achievements so far, particularly in promoting job equity, stressing that reviewing public service regulations is central to the reform efforts to reinforce positive outcomes and address shortcomings.

The committee expressed criticism toward some public authorities for their lack of responsible engagement with the principles of public service regulations, noting instances of rigidity and indifference in their application. It highlighted the importance of adapting these regulations to the current challenges facing the country, including the loss of human capital and the severe financial and material constraints affecting public institutions.

The discussion also pointed to weaknesses within certain public entities, particularly their failure to promptly lift minor penalties on workers and their lack of commitment to preparing staff for advanced roles within the public service hierarchy. The committee noted an overemphasis on restrictions against employing close relatives, stressing that these rules are intended to enhance transparency and safeguard administrative leaders, not to unduly constrain state workers. It indicated a willingness to amend some of these provisions to strengthen protections for leadership and uphold workers’ rights.

Furthermore, the committee supported the idea of implementing flexible rules regarding the tenure of leadership positions, especially for assistant ministers and directors general, to prevent stagnation and encourage the retention of qualified personnel in dynamic roles. It also called for removing barriers that prevent the appointment of skilled national administrative leaders in sectors where they are currently lacking, advocating for broader opportunities for national talent across all sectors.

The committee emphasized that administrative development decisions should align with a transparent public policy focused on enabling public entities to deliver services effectively while preserving the functional and administrative competencies dedicated to improving productivity. It highlighted the need to distinguish between the economic priorities of public service efficiency and the social goals of employment, cautioning against burdening entities with disguised unemployment that hinders development efforts.=

The committee also stressed the importance of building the administrative reform system on principles of decentralization, empowering public authorities—especially the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Administrative Development—to set general reform guidelines while allowing individual entities to implement these initiatives independently.

The meeting concluded with the committee outlining a clear action plan to revise relevant decisions and procedures, aiming to finalize these updates and submit them to the Council of Ministers for approval.

