A Land of Elegies: One year after the massacre

This is the first year after the massacres on the coast. Here, time has lost its ordinary meaning. In the calendar of massacre memory, a year is not twelve months. It is a layer of silence pressed upon another layer of unanswered questions. What becomes of a homeland whose children were killed for belonging to a sect? What becomes of identity and memory when killing is reduced to an old entry in the archive of the news?

Every massacre begins the same way. The victim is stripped of individuality and turned into a mute, undifferentiated mass. The killer does not ask the slain his name. He does not ask who he is, what he did, or what he failed to do. The only question posed is what he is, and to which culture or religion he belongs. A village name, a family name, an accent, an ID card — tiny details that suddenly become a death sentence. This is how identity-based killing begins, the most primitive and simplest form of evil: murdering a human being solely because he belongs to a group.

Yet what makes massacres even more merciless is not only the number of the dead. It is the way the meaning of the human person dissolves. Victims do not die only twice — once in the moment of killing and again in oblivion. They die yet again when they are reduced to a statistic in a report, a brief item at the end of a news bulletin, a fleeting post on social media. Perhaps this is why the entire homeland stands in need of an elegy: because an elegy restores to each victim his name, and to each house its story. Perhaps it even attempts to restore the killer’s humanity. In massacres, justice and vengeance collide, and anger becomes a political language. History has been unspeakably cruel to Syrians, and the criminal Assad regime — father and son — committed massacres whose final toll still defies reckoning.

In modern Syria, elegies have accumulated like geological strata of pain. From old massacres to new calamities, from ruined cities to small villages turned into black pages in history, each generation believed the previous tragedy would be the last, only to discover that the country had not yet escaped the circle of blood. Massacres do more than kill. They strike at the very idea of homeland. A homeland is more than a piece of land. It is the tacit covenant among people that a human life is never measured by sect, identity, or ethnicity. Once that covenant is broken, every difference becomes a massacre deferred.

Elegy here is more than sorrow for the past. It is a question addressed to the future. How can Syria become a cohesive state when its people look upon one another as extensions of crimes whose perpetrators have not been held to account? How can a society emerge from war while justice remains entangled with revenge? Justice is not a collective counter-killing. It is a cold and difficult idea: trials, laws, investigations, individual responsibility. Revenge, by contrast, speaks in the language of the ancient tribe: blood for blood, sect for sect. When revenge prevails, the future becomes nothing more than a repetition of the past.

For this reason, mourning the victims must reach beyond the sect itself. It is not enough to say that these were Alawites who were killed. We must say they were Syrians killed because they were Alawites. The linguistic distance between the two sentences is slight, yet the gulf in meaning is immense. In the first, the killing appears as an episode concerning one community. In the second, it stands revealed as a crime against the very idea of the homeland.

The trouble with massacres is that they tempt us into compression. They compress history into a single narrative, people into a single identity, pain into a single word. Yet in truth they are far more intricate. Every house that lost someone carries its own story. Every child who witnessed death for the first time will carry that image for the rest of his life. Memory does not vanish. It passes from one generation to the next like a story never fully told. That is what keeps us circling endlessly within the loop of grievance. The gravest danger lies not only in the massacre itself, but in the memory it leaves behind. If that memory hardens into hatred, it will give birth to new massacres.

Elegies will not disappear from this country’s history anytime soon. A land that has endured such pain cannot heal quickly. Yet in the absence of any intention on the part of the ruling authority to begin a process of transitional justice, sincere mourning may mark the beginning of a slow recovery, because it reminds the living that the dead are not material for political struggle. They were ordinary human beings who dreamed of a simple life, of ordinary days in which nothing exceptional happened. Such a dream may seem modest, yet it is also the greatest aspiration of all: to live without fear.

And so the question remains suspended: can a homeland exhausted by wars find its way back to shared life? No one holds a definitive answer. Yet one thing can be said with confidence: Syria will not be rebuilt through triumph or defeat. It will be rebuilt through an ethical decision, made by its sons and daughters again and again, to see one another as human beings before anything else. That decision may appear simple. In truth, it is among the hardest of all. It requires moral steadiness and the strength to refuse hatred even when hatred seems easy and justified in the eyes of many. It requires faith that the future cannot be born from graves alone.

