Sharaa Meets Jumblatt: Syria Maintains Equal Distance from All Lebanese

The head of Syria’s Military Operations Department, Ahmad al-Sharaa, met on Sunday with Walid Jumblatt, leader of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party, in Damascus.

Jumblatt was accompanied by members of the Democratic Gathering bloc, ministers, and prominent figures from the Druze Unitarian Muslim community in both Lebanon and Syria.

“Syria maintains an equal distance from everyone in Lebanon and will not engage in negative interference in Lebanese affairs,” al-Sharaa stated during the meeting, as reported by AFP.

Regarding Lebanon’s Shiite community, whether opponents or supporters, al-Sharaa noted, “We approach these matters with the logic of the state, steering clear of political classifications. A new chapter has begun with all components of the Lebanese people.”

He further remarked, “The Syrian regime was responsible for the assassination of Mr. Rafik Hariri. Syria was previously a source of concern and disruption, with its interference in Lebanese affairs being largely negative. However, our struggle has saved the region from a significant regional war and possibly a global one.”

Before meeting al-Sharaa, Jumblatt held discussions with the head of the Syrian Interim Government, Mohammad al-Bashir, upon his arrival in Damascus.

Since the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005, Jumblatt has been a vocal opponent of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He remains a pivotal figure in the March 14 coalition, a bloc of Lebanese political leaders who opposed the former Syrian regime.

In a phone call with al-Sharaa prior to his visit to Damascus, Jumblatt emphasized “the unity of Syria across all its regions, the rejection of any partition projects, and the commitment to building a unified Syria and rebuilding a state that embraces all its citizens,” according to the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP).

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.