15 Digital Platforms Prosecuted for Publishing “Degrading Content”

The Syrian regime’s Ministries of Justice and Interior have initiated legal actions against moderators of social media platforms for disseminating content deemed degrading and violating public morals.

Fifteen platforms are under prosecution, with search warrants issued for their owners. This follows reports and lawsuits filed by the Ministry of Information, though the identities of the individuals and platforms involved have not been disclosed.

Judicial sources in Damascus informed Al-Watan newspaper that the platform owners “persisted in publishing content unbefitting Syrian society,” prompting legal action. The report added that three groups of individuals responsible for running social media platforms were arrested for posting offensive material. Two groups have been referred to the judiciary, while the third remains under investigation by the Anti-Cybercrime Branch of the Criminal Security Department.

Lawyer Sameh Makhlouf told Al-Watan that 99% of these platforms publish immoral content to generate profit. He highlighted the negative impact on adolescents, leading to their pursuit by the Ministry of Interior.

The regime’s Ministry of Information issued a statement expressing gratitude for the “fruitful cooperation” with the Ministries of Justice and Interior in combating degrading digital content that violates public morals and offends Syrian society’s values and principles. The Ministry also launched an electronic complaint service to report such platforms for legal action.

In August, the Interior Ministry arrested the owners of an online platform after they posted a video that “insults the values and morals of Syrian society.” The video, shared on the Ministry’s social media, featured a woman flanked by two men—one identified as her husband and the other as her former lover, now her friend.

Naim Shalish, head of the Anti-Cybercrime Branch, stated that the investigation began due to the video’s violation of public morals, an online offense. Following investigations, those involved admitted to producing and posting the clips for financial gain.

Shalish emphasized that his branch will continue prosecuting page and website owners whose content undermines Syrian societal values, whether through audio, visual, or video materials.

