UN Launches from Damascus the “Early Recovery Strategy” in Syria

The United Nations has launched the “Early Recovery Strategy” across all territories of the Syrian Arab Republic for a period of five years. This strategy is designed to benefit all Syrians, regardless of their place of residence, and focuses on four key, integrated strategic areas: health, nutrition, and education; water, sanitation, and hygiene; and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The strategy emphasizes that reliable access to electricity is fundamental to all these efforts, as it provides the foundation for an effective and sustainable recovery.

This announcement was made by Adam Abdel Mawla, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, during a press conference held on Monday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus. He highlighted that the ongoing crisis in Syria, which has persisted since 2011, has had devastating consequences for both the country and its people, particularly the most vulnerable and marginalized groups, including those affected by the conflict. The crisis has resulted in long-term, multifaceted humanitarian needs.

Abdel Mawla noted that development indicators in Syria have significantly declined, with over 1.7 million people still in need of life-saving and sustainable assistance as of 2024. He stated: “Humanitarian assistance remains essential in this context, but it is not enough to build resilience or drive a sustainable and inclusive recovery. There are concerns about the sustainability and effectiveness of humanitarian aid, especially in a global environment where such assistance is increasingly limited.”

He further explained that the Early Recovery Strategy for 2024-2028 will cover all regions of Syria through an area-based approach. This strategy includes a medium-term, multi-year framework for planning and programming that aims to create measurable, context-sensitive changes across the country.

“A priority for health and nutrition is crucial to save lives and promote people’s well-being,” Abdel Mawla said. “Ensuring access to quality education will contribute to building human capital and fostering social cohesion.” He also emphasized that improving water, sanitation, and hygiene services is vital for public health and for preventing the spread of disease. Additionally, he pointed out that supporting sustainable livelihood opportunities is key to rebuilding the economy and enhancing community resilience.

Finally, he stressed that reliable access to electricity is central to all these efforts, as it enables an effective and lasting recovery. To support this strategy, a dedicated early recovery fund will be established. This fund will be flexible and cost-effective, allowing the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations to provide the necessary resources for early recovery interventions in the medium term.

