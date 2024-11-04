No Room for Temporary Fixes: Move Towards Restructuring the Institutional Framework of the State

Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Louay al-Munajjid emphasized a clear trend towards restructuring state institutions, stating that there is no longer room for temporary fixes; instead, a new economic and administrative system is needed.

During a meeting on Sunday with directors of internal trade in the governorates, Munajjid noted that the Ministry’s responsibilities were based on policies from the 1950s and 1960s, which were effective at the time. However, by the 1990s, these responsibilities evolved, particularly with the shift toward decentralization following the enactment of the decentralization law, which impacted the Ministry’s role.

He remarked that no one within the ministry is satisfied with the pricing mechanism or the prices set, explaining that this question has been posed to everyone, with the response being that it has been customary for the past fifty years. While there may be improvements toward a more realistic approach, he questioned why issues still persist.

Munajjid pointed out that the actual price of products is often not disclosed because it may shock consumers. He argued that citizens are more informed about market prices than those in the ministry.

He believes that consumer protection extends beyond just lowering prices; it also involves monitoring spoiled food and health standards. Trade managers in the governorates need to address these issues and provide answers in future meetings, but changes must be made thoughtfully, given that these policies have developed over decades.

He concluded by highlighting that while some prices have risen and are exclusively supplied to the public sector, which benefits certain individuals, the ministry will now review these issues. He acknowledged that some reduced prices are merely superficial attempts to protect consumers, recognizing that they are not genuinely effective.

