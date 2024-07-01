Syria’s Shift to Cash Subsidies: A Move to Cut Government Support

The Syrian government’s decision to shift from commodity subsidies to cash subsidies has raised concerns about its true intentions. Local media reports suggest that this move is part of a broader plan to reduce government support, which has already been significantly curtailed in recent years, affecting citizens’ lives and the market.

The government’s plan lacks transparency, with vague statements and no clear details on the new mechanism. Eligible citizens are being asked to open bank accounts within three months, putting pressure on banks and imposing financial burdens on citizens. Approximately 4.5 million citizens will need to visit banks, straining resources and staff.

The government claims to be “rationalizing public spending” and ensuring subsidies reach those who need them. However, this may lead to the elimination of subsidies on essential services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare, in addition to goods.

Experts warn that ending commodity subsidies and liberalizing prices will create market chaos, benefiting only large profit-makers and perpetuating corruption and black market networks.

Shafiq Arbash, former director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, highlights the implementation challenges due to the lack of bank branches in all areas.

The Council of Ministers has requested citizens with “Takamul” electronic cards to open bank accounts within three months, preparing for subsidy transfers. This move has sparked concerns about the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.