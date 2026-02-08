Syrian Petroleum Company Holds Talks with Two U.S. Firms on Oil Field Investment in Al-Jazira Region

The Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) is intensifying efforts to revive the country’s battered oil and gas sector, holding new rounds of talks with major international firms. On Saturday, SPC CEO Engineer Youssef Qablawi met with representatives from two prominent American energy companies—Hunt Oil and Baker Hughes—to explore cooperation in rehabilitating and investing in oil fields across the Al-Jazira region in northeastern Syria.

According to an official statement, discussions centred on redeveloping damaged wells, boosting production capacity, and introducing advanced technologies and expertise. The initiative is part of a broader push to restore operational efficiency in a sector that has suffered extensive sabotage, underinvestment, and output collapse over more than a decade of conflict.

Profiles of the U.S. Companies

Hunt Oil, a privately held American company with more than 90 years of global experience, is active in both conventional and unconventional oil development, natural gas projects, and pipeline infrastructure across multiple continents.

Baker Hughes, headquartered in Houston and London, is one of the world’s largest energy technology and services providers. Operating in over 120 countries, it supplies equipment and solutions across drilling, production, energy systems, and emerging clean-energy technologies.

Part of a Broader Energy Reopening

Saturday’s meeting follows a major development earlier in the week, when SPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chevron and Power International Holding to cooperate on offshore oil and gas exploration in Syrian territorial waters. That agreement aligns with the government’s strategy to assess maritime reserves and attract foreign investment into high-potential zones.

The simultaneous engagement with multiple international firms—including American companies—signals a notable shift in Syria’s post-conflict economic landscape. Authorities appear intent on drawing foreign capital and technical know-how into the country’s strategic energy infrastructure, which remains central to any long-term economic recovery.

