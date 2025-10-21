Syrian Doctors in Germany Face Dilemma: Stay in Europe or Return to a Country in Dire Need of Medical Professionals

Syrian doctors residing in Germany are grappling with an increasingly complex dilemma: remain in Europe with professional stability or return to Syria, where there is a critical shortage of medical personnel, particularly in specialties like anesthesiology, surgery, and intensive care.

Data from the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists (WFSA) indicates that Syria has fewer than 1.1 anesthesiologists per 100,000 people, one of the lowest ratios globally, compared to approximately 15 in Lebanon, 10 in Jordan, and over 35 in Germany. This severe shortage forces many Syrian hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries or rely on doctors from other specialties to fill the gap.

In contrast, thousands of Syrian doctors in Germany work within a sophisticated healthcare system offering stable career opportunities. However, high taxes and living costs prompt some to consider returning, especially as working conditions in certain Syrian cities have shown relative improvement in recent years.

Despite this, educational barriers remain a significant obstacle for many Syrian families contemplating a return. Children of doctors and others raised in Germany struggle to adapt to Arabic-language curricula after years of studying in German. Parents fear this could lead to prolonged academic setbacks or a loss of the dual educational identity their children have developed in exile.

Educational experts suggest practical solutions, such as establishing bilingual classrooms in German schools that allow Syrian students to learn Arabic alongside German. This approach would maintain their cultural connection and facilitate potential future returns for those who choose to go back.

Studies estimate that around 17,000 Syrians currently work in Germany’s healthcare sector, with a significant proportion being doctors and nurses, making them one of the largest Arab communities in Europe’s medical field.

Caught between family stability and professional demands, the decision to return or stay remains complex, encapsulating the reality of thousands of skilled Syrians in Europe, torn between nostalgia for their homeland and the realities of their new lives.

