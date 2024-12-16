Syria Adopts Free Market Policies Amid the Disappearance of Regime Businessmen: Have They Fled to Lebanon?

A noticeable presence of affluent Syrians was observed at a hotel mentioned in media reports. These individuals, staying with their families, appeared tense, constantly using their phones in a state of continuous communication.

Syria’s largest business lobbying group recently announced the country’s shift to a free market economy, marking a significant departure from its nominally socialist system, which was effectively monopolized by regime-affiliated businessmen. This shift follows the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which had maintained decades of economic control within a small circle. Bassel al-Hamawi, president of the Damascus Federation of Chambers of Commerce, stated that competition would be the foundation of the new economic system.

Historically, Syria’s socialist model concentrated resources in the hands of regime-aligned figures such as Rami and Ihab Makhlouf, Samer and Amer Foz, Mohammad and Ahmad Saber Hamsho, the Qaterji family, and others. This system exacerbated social inequalities, compounding the suffering of ordinary Syrians during the war.

Reports in Lebanon, including by Nidaa al-Watan and LBC TV, suggest that former Syrian regime businessmen have sought refuge there, staying in luxury hotels such as the Mövenpick and Phoenicia, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Notable names include Khaled Kaddour, a close ally of Maher al-Assad and subject to U.S. sanctions, and Mohammad Hamsho, who has been sanctioned under the Caesar Act for his close ties to Maher al-Assad. Both Kaddour and Hamsho reportedly hold Lebanese residency[

Others allegedly in Lebanon include Firas Issa Shalish, the nephew of Zuhair Shalish, implicated in past regime massacres, and Rami Makhlouf’s mother, the wife of Bashar al-Assad’s uncle. However, Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi dismissed these claims as “rumors,” asserting there were no Syrian security officials in the country. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a general statement affirming Lebanon’s adherence to national and international laws while highlighting its ongoing support for Syrian refugees

Beyond Lebanon, regime-affiliated businessmen have built extensive business networks, particularly in the UAE. Investigations by Daraj and its partner Siraj revealed substantial investments in Dubai despite U.S. sanctions. Figures such as Rami and Ihab Makhlouf, Samer and Amer Foz, and Rania al-Dabbas (wife of Mohammad Hamsho) were identified in these ventures. The Paradise Papers and earlier Panama Papers documented how figures like Rami Makhlouf used offshore tax havens to amass wealth, estimated at 60% of Syria’s GDP. Many of these individuals also operate companies in Lebanon involved in trade and offshore transactions.

Did Ali Mamlouk Flee to Lebanon?

Ali Mamlouk, former national security adviser to Bashar al-Assad, is accused of orchestrating Syria’s brutal security crackdowns. Reports from Nidaa al-Watan suggested Mamlouk fled to Beirut or its southern suburbs after the regime’s collapse. However, other sources claim he remains in Damascus.

Mamlouk’s name has been linked to several high-profile cases, including the 2012 transfer of explosives to Lebanon through former Lebanese Minister Michel Samaha, intended for assassinations and bombings, including attacks on Tripoli mosques. The case led to Samaha’s conviction on terrorism charges and a 2013 arrest warrant for Mamlouk.

Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister reaffirmed that no former Syrian security officials are in Lebanon, though family members of some figures are present. Sources told LBC that Mamlouk remains in Syria and has coordinated with some opposition factions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.