Al-Jalali: Employees’ Salaries Secured by the Central Bank

Mohammed al-Jalali, the last prime minister under Bashar al-Assad’s regime, confirmed that the caretaker government now holds control over Syria’s strategic decisions. He emphasized that the handover of ministries was conducted smoothly without disrupting the workflow.

In an interview with Syria TV, Jalali noted that cooperation among various parties has ensured the uninterrupted provision of services in state institutions. He explained that former Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh was in Tartus at the time of the regime’s collapse, which prevented his attendance at the transitional government meeting.

Jalali further stated that Sabbagh had expressed his readiness to hand over the Foreign Ministry’s files, and that Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has pledged to coordinate the affairs of foreign missions and the ministry effectively.

Reassuring the public, Jalali stressed that the salaries of Syrian state employees are secured through the Central Bank, ensuring there is no cause for concern.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.