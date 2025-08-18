Surge in Killings Highlights Syria’s Worsening Security Breakdown

Syria is witnessing a sharp rise in killings, kidnappings, and armed assaults, underscoring the collapse of security structures across much of the country. From Damascus to Homs and Tartus, incidents of violence—many involving unidentified gunmen—are occurring with near-daily frequency, leaving civilians fearful and highlighting the lawlessness gripping post-war Syria.

Doctors, Teachers, Artists Among the Victims

On July 21, gunmen stormed a dental clinic in Damascus’s Zahira neighborhood, killing dentist Hamza Mustafa Afdel, originally from Idlib’s southern countryside. Days later, in Tartus, calligrapher Majd Ghanem was shot dead near Baniyas by unknown assailants.

The violence has spared no age or background. In western Homs, a young girl from the Alawite community was fatally shot by two men in security uniforms on a motorcycle. In Hama, Hussein Ahmad Sheikh Saleh was murdered in his home in the village of Aziziya. Retired teacher and bread distributor, 62-year-old Zaher al-Din Yusuf, was killed in Talkalakh, also in Homs, by masked gunmen.

Meanwhile, two young men abducted from Homs’s central produce market were later found dead in the al-Waer district. In another case, taxi driver Maddah Younes was discovered shot dead after disappearing for two days.

In Damascus’s countryside, 25-year-old shopkeeper Hassan al-Baj was kidnapped by armed men in black clothing and later found dead near al-Dreij. In al-Qalamoun, Swiss-Syrian national Hossam Ahmed Shaban was killed in his home.

The list of victims also includes women: in Daraa’s eastern countryside, unidentified gunmen opened fire on two civilian cars near Busra al-Sham, killing one woman and wounding others.

A Shock Over Celebrity Killing

Perhaps the most high-profile case came with the killing of Syrian-British actress Dayala al-Wadi in early August. Al-Wadi was murdered in her Damascus home during what authorities described as an armed robbery. The incident provoked widespread outrage and renewed fears about the safety of returning expatriates.

Crime Wave Sweeps the Provinces

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the first half of August alone has seen a surge of violent crimes, including shootings, stabbings, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, stretching from Latakia to Deir Ezzor and Daraa.

At least 13 people—including eight men, three women, and two children—have been killed in separate incidents since the start of the month.

Atmosphere of Fear

Observers describe the surge as part of a broader pattern of security breakdown and unchecked armed groups operating across the country. Analysts warn that the absence of accountability and fragmented authority have created conditions in which violence proliferates, eroding trust in law enforcement and leaving residents vulnerable.

For many Syrians, especially expatriates returning to visit family, the wave of killings is a grim reminder that peace remains elusive. Calls are growing on social media for Syrians abroad to avoid returning home amid what one activist described as “an atmosphere of impunity and fear.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.