Saudi Acwa Clarifies Role in Syria After Oil and Gas Reports; Focus Remains on Water Desalination

Saudi energy and water company Acwa has categorically denied any involvement in oil or gas exploration in Syria, following a Reuters report suggesting it was part of a Saudi-US consortium preparing to enter the country’s hydrocarbons sector.

In an official statement, the company—formerly known as Acwa Power—stressed that oil and gas activities fall outside its business scope, and that its recently announced agreement with Syrian authorities pertains solely to seawater desalination and water transport studies.

“Exploration operations for oil and gas are not within our business portfolio, as clearly outlined in our official disclosures,” the company said. “The joint development agreement we recently announced in Syria is strictly related to desalination and water transport studies and does not include in any way the exploration or production of oil or gas.”

Acwa, recognized globally as a leader in renewable energy and the world’s largest private water desalination firm, reaffirmed that its operations focus on green hydrogen, clean power, desalinated water, and related infrastructure.

The clarification follows a Reuters report citing two informed sources who claimed that Acwa, along with Saudi-based Taqa and three US companies—Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG—was preparing to explore and produce oil and gas in northeastern Syria. The proposed venture reportedly targeted four to five sites in the region.

What Acwa Is Actually Doing in Syria

Last Sunday, Acwa announced the signing of a joint development agreement with Syria’s Ministry of Energy, in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO). The agreement outlines technical, commercial, and feasibility studies for large-scale seawater desalination and conveyance projects.

Under the deal, the consortium will assess national water demand, evaluate available resources, and explore infrastructure solutions. The studies aim to develop desalination projects with a total capacity of up to 1.2 million cubic meters per day, including the necessary transport systems and support facilities.

Acwa emphasized that the initiative is designed to bolster Syria’s long-term water security and will be implemented in phases to ensure informed planning and sustainable development.

The company’s insistence on the limited scope of its engagement highlights the sensitivity surrounding foreign investment in Syria’s energy sector, as regional and international actors navigate opportunities amid shifting political and security dynamics.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.