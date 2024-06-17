Remittances Increased by 40% Compared to the Last Eid in Syria

The areas controlled by the Syrian regime have recorded a 40% increase in financial transfers received from abroad during Eid al-Adha compared to Eid al-Fitr, according to the pro-government Athar Press website.

The website cited financial companies Al-Haram, Al-Fouad, and Al-Ankabut, which reported that most families now rely on remittances to meet their needs due to poor living conditions. A source at Al-Haram Money Transfer Company in regime-controlled areas noted that the percentage of remittances received in Syria before Eid al-Adha increased by 40% compared to the previous Eid, indicating that the amounts being delivered are “very large.” The source explained that remittances, which used to amount to two million Syrian pounds, have now reached five million Syrian pounds, attributing this to the dire economic conditions in Syria.

Similarly, the director of Al-Fouad Company in Damascus mentioned that the company’s remittance rate had increased by 35%, highlighting that current income levels are no longer sufficient to cover rising prices, according to Athar Press. Company representatives noted that the majority of remittances come from Turkey, followed by Iraq, the UAE, Lebanon, and Germany.

A source at Al-Ankabut Company indicated that most families depend on financial transfers to secure their needs and fulfill their requests. He pointed out that the company began processing transfers at the beginning of this month and will continue until after Eid due to high demand. The source explained that more than 70% of the population relies on individual foreign remittances from relatives in Europe and other parts of the world to secure basic living necessities.

Identical local sources confirmed that the value of foreign remittances to Damascus amounts to 6 million US dollars per month, with estimates indicating that the value of remittances during the last Ramadan season reached 660 million US dollars, according to Enab Baladi newspaper.

In a related context, the SDF militias, through their official accounts, stated that the high poverty rate is prompting expatriate Syrians to send remittances to their families, partially mitigating the effects of the living crisis. However, the authorities’ measures and policies related to internal and external transfers, including restrictions and monitoring, exacerbate the difficult living conditions that Syrians face daily.

