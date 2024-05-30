Minister of Industry: Friendly Countries Made Offers to Invest in Public Sector Factories

The Minister of Industry in the Syrian regime, Abdul Qader Jokhadar, disclosed on Thursday, an ongoing study by the ministry regarding investment offers from undisclosed “friendly countries” aimed at public sector factories and plants.

Speaking to al-Watan, Jokhadar announced the forthcoming issuance of a law governing the investment in public sector factories and plants.

“The government is committed to providing support within its means to sustain the production process. This may involve direct government funding for rehabilitating production lines or engaging in partnerships with the private sector to enhance production, aiming at achieving self-sufficiency, generating surplus for exports, and creating employment opportunities,” he stated.

Jokhadar emphasized the indispensability of joint ventures with the private sector for advancing national industry, citing successful collaborations in the cement and sugar industries. He mentioned that the Ministry of Industry is currently evaluating numerous offers from both private entities and friendly nations for investment in public sector enterprises.

The minister highlighted the impact of destruction on industrial facilities, indicating that 35 such facilities had been affected. He stated the ministry’s commitment to exploring all viable options for optimal investment in these companies, including resuming their original activities, adopting alternative industrial pursuits, or pursuing economically viable ventures suitable for their locations.

These companies span various sectors, including food, dairy, cheese, and oil industries; engineering industries such as tractors, batteries, cables, and iron; chemical industries encompassing medicines, infant formula, fertilizers, and tires; as well as cement and building materials, high-tech, petrochemicals, and textiles, including support for the production of new cotton and blended yarn varieties.

Jokhadar also mentioned plans for legislation to establish the General Organization for Food Industries, replacing its predecessors, and a draft law for the establishment of the General Company for Engineering and Chemical Industries, aimed at streamlining administrative structures and enhancing operational efficiency.

In conclusion, Jokhadar underscored that these mergers align with the broader objective of restructuring industrial public sector institutions and companies. This initiative aims to optimize the integration of activities, streamline administrative processes, and maximize the utilization of available assets and resources.

