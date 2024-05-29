Development Strategies Amidst Challenges: President al-Assad Emphasizes the Suitability of Small-Scale Projects for Syria

President Bashar al-Assad emphasized that small-scale projects are better suited to the Syrian economic and financial landscape as they pave the way for widespread economic empowerment among Syrians. In contrast, larger investments necessitate a more intricate environment and impose greater requirements.

President Assad reiterated this stance during his recent meeting with representatives of the Social Solidarity and Development Fund, along with a diverse array of beneficiaries. The discussion, as per the presidential statement, revolved around the Fund’s developmental initiatives in light of Syria’s economic and societal challenges, as well as those faced by many nations globally. The discourse primarily centred on small-scale projects, recognized as the cornerstone of the economy and pivotal tools for its advancement. Various proposals were explored to streamline administrative and legal requisites.

Highlighting the importance of establishing development funds akin to the Mutual Fund, President Assad underscored the importance of supporting youth, enhancing employment opportunities, bolstering production capabilities, and addressing the challenges of livelihoods to foster comprehensive economic growth.

President Assad underscored the economic significance of the Fund’s approach, particularly its focus on small and micro enterprises. This approach aligns with the state’s current efforts to fortify the legal, administrative, and organizational frameworks underpinning economic development.

Furthermore, President Assad discussed the concept of social justice as a cornerstone of the socio-economic agenda for the upcoming phase, emphasizing its interplay with citizenship, identity, and societal cohesion. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all societal segments to actively engage in shaping policies and programs, thereby contributing to the nation’s progress.

Beneficiaries of the Social Solidarity Fund and Development programs shared their experiences and highlighted the key challenges confronting small-scale projects. They also proposed various solutions to address these challenges, aiming to further enhance the effectiveness of the Fund’s initiatives.

Note by the Observer: The Social Solidarity and Development Fund is an organization founded by the Greek orthodox church in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.