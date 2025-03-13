Syrian President Establishes National Security Council

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree on Wednesday evening to establish a National Security Council, aiming to coordinate and manage the country’s security and political policies, according to an official statement from the Syrian Presidency.

The statement clarified that the newly formed council will be chaired by President Sharaa and will include the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior, along with the Director of General Intelligence. Additionally, advisory and technical seats will be allocated, with their occupants appointed by the president based on merit and expertise.

Official Presidential Decree

The official text of the presidential decision states:

“Based on the powers granted to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and in consideration of the nation’s supreme interests, and in an effort to strengthen national security and address the political and security challenges of the coming phase, the President hereby decrees the formation of the National Security Council under his leadership.”

According to the decree, the council will convene regularly or as needed upon the president’s request. Decisions related to national security and internal and external challenges will be made through consultations among its members. Furthermore, the statement indicated that the council’s duties and operational mechanisms will be defined according to presidential directives to ensure effective coordination among relevant institutions and agencies.

The announcement comes amid rapidly evolving security developments, particularly following recent events along Syria’s coastal region in the past few days.

