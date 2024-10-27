Management and Development of Small and Medium Enterprises: Focus of the Government Working Team Meeting

Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Ghazi al-Jalali emphasized the government’s role in organizing, regulating, and creating a supportive environment for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This approach aims to enable these businesses to thrive, generate substantial financial returns for their owners, create job opportunities, and contribute to the national economy.

Dr. Jalali made these remarks during a government working group meeting focused on the strategy for MSME development. The meeting addressed the progress made and the necessary mechanisms for establishing a comprehensive vision to regulate this sector as a foundation for national economic growth. He underscored the importance of clearly defining roles in supervision, licensing, implementation, follow-up, training, promotion, marketing, and facilitating the launch of new projects. Developing systematic performance indicators and conducting periodic evaluations were also highlighted as essential to achieving these goals.

“We want small and medium enterprises to grow and expand, encouraging university graduates to initiate projects aligned with their specializations and the local market’s needs,” Dr. Jalali stated. He noted the importance of shifting societal perceptions about public sector employment, particularly given the government’s limited financial resources. To ensure the success of these ventures, he proposed specific measures, including organizing exhibitions to promote products and simplifying procedures and financing mechanisms.

The meeting extensively discussed the necessary role of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and the responsibilities assigned to it and other national partners. Some participants suggested that the Authority should be involved in all project phases—from announcement and licensing to implementation—leveraging its local branches to provide guidance and establish support centers that assist projects from conception to production. This would enable the Authority to play a clear supervisory role in project execution.

The discussions also highlighted the need to address the existing institutional and organizational challenges within the SME sector. The goal is for the Authority to assume a regulatory role, coordinate efforts among various stakeholders, and establish standards for project support. Participants emphasized the importance of making the Authority the primary resource for entrepreneurs, capable of offering guidance through coordinated roles and simplified procedures.

Key issues raised included the necessity of developing a clear public policy for the MSME sector, understanding its contribution to the national economy, mapping active and inactive activities, identifying priority sectors for support, and exploring sectoral and geographical investment opportunities. The government expressed its commitment to providing the resources needed to organize, revitalize, and expand this vital sector.

