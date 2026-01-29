“Islamic Ulama Council” Establishes a Body to Represent the Shiite Community in Syria

Abdullah Nizam, President of the Islamic Ulama Council for the Followers of the Ahl al-Bayt Doctrine in Syria, announced the formation of a new representative body tasked with speaking on behalf of the Shiite community before official state institutions.

In a statement published on the Council’s official Facebook page, the Shiite community was described as an integral component of the Syrian people, with a deeply rooted presence extending back centuries. The statement highlighted the community’s documented role in the struggle for independence from French colonial rule and its significant contributions to building the national economy.

Based on these historical facts—and in light of the current circumstances in Syria, its reconstruction phase, and the need to preempt competing claims of representation—the Council declared the establishment of this new body.

Council Composition and Mandate

The newly formed council comprises 35 members, including religious, social, and cultural figures. It will operate for an initial six-month trial period, subject to extension, under the authority of the President of the Islamic Ulama Council.

Operating Framework

The statement outlined the council’s structure and procedures as follows:

Mandate:

The council’s representation and outreach efforts will adhere to principles that safeguard civil peace and uphold the unity of Syria’s land and people.

Presidency:

Leadership will be entrusted to a three-member presidium consisting of Engineer Abbas al-Hamid , Sheikh Ali al-Zein , and Dr. Fayez Sandouk .

Meetings:

The council will convene biweekly . Sessions are considered valid with the attendance of two-thirds of its members , including at least one member of the presidium. The council may also be convened at the request of any three members when necessary.

Provincial Committees:

The council will elect specialized committees in each province to liaise with relevant authorities and address local issues in accordance with the council’s directives.

External Consultation:

The council may seek assistance from non-members for communication purposes or to obtain expert opinions on specific matters.

Secretariat & Spokesperson:

Lawyer Mohammad Zaki al-Nouri has been appointed Secretary-General. He is responsible for reporting the outcomes of the council’s communications to the President of the Islamic Ulama Council or his deputies for approval and further guidance. He will also serve as the council’s official spokesperson.

