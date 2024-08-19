Health Ministry: No Mpox Cases Reported in Syria to Date

The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that no cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been reported in the country so far. The Ministry emphasized that the health sector remains fully prepared, having implemented precautionary measures across all epidemiological investigation teams in every province, as well as among health workers stationed at border crossings.

The Ministry explained that Mpox is a rare viral disease primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals. The first human case was documented in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with subsequent outbreaks occurring in Central and West Africa.

Preventive measures against Mpox are similar to those used to combat COVID-19. While there are no specific medications or vaccines available to treat the infection, some antiviral drugs may be effective.

