Future of Dentistry in Northern Syria: Concerns Rise Over Job Market Saturation and Education Costs

The Syndicate of Dentists in northern Syria issued a warning on September 12, 2024, about the increasing number of dental students in opposition-held areas, which it fears may overwhelm the job market and strain resources. The syndicate urged families to consider these factors carefully before enrolling their children in dental programs, citing concerns including labour market saturation, low-income levels due to high competition, the heavy financial burden of tuition, and the extensive time commitment required for dental training.

Currently, northern Syria’s dental workforce numbers 817 dentists for a population of approximately 5.4 million, averaging 1.5 dentists per 10,000 residents, a figure significantly below pre-conflict levels. With five dental schools in the region and 1,460 students enrolled as of the last academic year, the syndicate projects a rise in dental professionals that could lead to oversaturation if admission policies remain unchanged.

Dr. Marwan al-Mousa, a pediatric dentist, observed that the shortage of dental professionals has decreased since the first batch of local graduates entered the workforce in 2021, though he foresees a potential surplus if current enrollment trends continue. Dr. Abbas al-Khalaf, head of Idlib’s dental syndicate, reported 517 dentists in Idlib and 300 in northern Aleppo, stressing the need for balanced admissions to avoid an excess of practitioners.

Despite the syndicate’s concerns, some within the profession argue there is no job scarcity, with many new graduates securing positions in specialized centers. They attribute low incomes to broader economic factors and suggest that educational institutions should regulate admissions to maintain quality rather than simply limit numbers.

The syndicate’s recommendations include forming a unified plan among northern Syrian dental schools to cap admissions, completing the establishment of a dental union in northern Aleppo, ensuring equitable clinic distribution, and expanding postgraduate specialties to diversify professional opportunities.

