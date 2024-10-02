Displaced Lebanese Live in Homes of Displaced Syrians in Homs

The displacement crisis from Lebanon continues to escalate, with thousands—including members of Hezbollah—moving to areas in Syria that have already been affected by the Assad regime’s bombardment. These displaced individuals are seeking refuge in evacuated neighbourhoods, particularly in Homs governorate, which has experienced repeated shelling.

Reports indicate that many have settled in the neighbourhoods of al-Sabeel and Abbasiya, occupying homes that displaced Syrians previously abandoned from Khalidiya, al-Waer, and Bab al-Sbaa. There appears to be cooperation with Shiite militias loyal to Iran, and the Assad regime’s security forces have not objected to these developments.

Sources confirm that the individuals allowed to occupy homes in Bab Sbaa and Khalidiya include Ali al-Souqi and Hamza al-Souqi, both of whom are leaders affiliated with Hezbollah and reside in the Bab al-Sbaa and al-Adawiya areas.

In this context, Shiite families have also contributed to the restoration of partially damaged homes in the older sections of Homs, capitalizing on the prevailing insecurity and chaos in areas controlled by Assad.

This wave of displacement coincides with significant movement towards al-Qusayr and its surrounding regions, which have been under Hezbollah’s control since 2013. Displaced individuals are settling in homes previously owned by displaced Syrians.

The displaced face numerous challenges, as Syrians in Lebanon encounter severe restrictions that hinder their return and heighten their fears of arrest by regime forces. Notably, the Jdeidet Yabous crossing has seen a large influx of displaced people, coinciding with an increase in Israeli raids on Lebanon, further raising tensions.

Additionally, several videos have circulated online showing Hezbollah supporters intimidating the residents of Homs, shouting sectarian slogans, and coercing them to mourn and close their shops following the reported death of Hassan Nasrallah.

