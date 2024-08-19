Damascus Governorate: No Return of People of Jobar Due to the Organizational Plan

A source in Damascus governorate has stated that residents of the Jobar neighborhood in Damascus will not be returning to their homes permanently due to an ongoing organizational plan that the governorate is working on, which has yet to be approved.

In a statement to the local site Athr Press on Sunday, August 18th, the source explained that residents who own houses in Jobar will receive shares in new developments, modeled after the Marota City organization in Damascus. This decision is based on the current state of the neighborhood’s construction, which does not permit residents to return.

The plan was completed last year and displayed on the bulletin board. However, the Damascus countryside governorate objected because part of the neighborhood falls under its jurisdiction and not the city of Damascus. As a result, a joint committee was formed between the governorates of Damascus and Damascus countryside to address the administrative borders.

The Jobar neighbourhood, located east of Damascus, has been the site of intense battles between opposition factions and Syrian regime forces since 2011. The area was heavily bombed, leading to widespread destruction. In April 2018, regime forces regained control of the neighborhood following a “settlement” agreement between Russia and “Failaq al-Rahman,” under which fighters from Eastern Ghouta were relocated to northern Syria.

Property seizure

In June 2022, Damascus Governorate issued detailed organizational plan No. 106 to modify the urban character of the real estate areas of Jobar, Qaboun, the Aqsa Mosque, Arbin, Zamalka, and Ain Tarma. These areas were reclassified from internal protection and agricultural zones and residential expansion areas to regulated zones.

According to a report by Syrians for Truth and Justice, the Jobar planning plan is seen as part of the Syrian government’s broader policy to seize Syrians’ real estate, as most of the residents of the areas covered by organizational plan No. 106 are either internally displaced persons or refugees.

The report also highlighted that the methods of “organizing real estate,” whether previously organized or unregulated areas, are part of a wider policy aimed at social re-engineering in several parts of Syria. This policy particularly targets areas known for their military and political opposition to the regime, especially in the vicinity of Damascus. This led the regime to issue several decrees, starting with Decree No. 66 in 2012, followed by Law No. 10 in 2018, and then Legislative Decree No. 237, which mandated the establishment of regulatory areas at the northern entrance to Damascus, specifically in Qaboun and Harasta.

Schemes that displaced Syrians

On May 16th, an investigative report by the Syria Indicator team revealed the loss of the rights of residents in the Mezzeh-Basateen al-Razi area of Damascus, leaving many homeless due to urban planning projects for the Marota City and Basilia City organizational areas.

Of the 7,500 families evicted, 5,500 were promised “alternative housing” as compensation. However, years have passed without anyone receiving their new homes, resulting in the displacement of approximately 30,000 people, assuming an average of four members per family.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.