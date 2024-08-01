Syrian Forces Receive Orders to Avoid Provoking Israel Near Golan Heights

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syrian regime forces have been instructed to refrain from engaging in any actions that could target Israel near the occupied Golan Heights. This directive aims to prevent potential military confrontations in the region.

The orders apply to all regime military sites in Quneitra, Daraa, and Damascus. Specifically, military units and barracks are prohibited from launching missile attacks or making movements towards the occupied Golan Heights. These measures aim to prevent regime forces from becoming involved in conflicts between Israel and groups like Hezbollah and Iranian militias. This development follows heightened tensions after the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Evacuation of Southern Damascus

Prior to these orders, the regime had already evacuated pro-Iranian groups from their positions in southern Damascus and Quneitra. Hezbollah-affiliated groups also took similar steps in the western Qalamoun region, anticipating potential Israeli airstrikes. These groups have since concealed their presence, making their members and leaders “unseen” in the area.

Groups affiliated with Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard are positioned on the border with the occupied Golan. They have previously launched missile attacks on Israel, prompting Israeli responses. Since the onset of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Israel has intensified its bombing operations on Syrian regime sites in Daraa and Quneitra, holding the regime accountable for allowing Iranian militias and Hezbollah-affiliated groups to launch attacks from its controlled territories.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.