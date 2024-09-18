Syria Today – Waves of Blasts in Lebanon and Syria Unleash “Fear and Terror”

Recent events in Syria and Lebanon highlight escalating tensions and the deteriorating humanitarian situation across the region. The UN human rights chief has called for immediate de-escalation following devastating pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, which killed at least 12 civilians and injured thousands. The attacks, reportedly orchestrated by Israel, have intensified the region’s instability, leading to threats of retaliation from Hezbollah. Amid the violence, humanitarian concerns remain acute, as seen in Sweida, where lawlessness reigns, and in detention camps holding children of Islamic State fighters, with growing calls for repatriation. The unfolding crises reflect both political strife and deep economic challenges, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention.

UN human rights chief urges states to take ‘immediate measures’ to deescalate conflicts after Lebanon, Syria attacks

The UN human rights chief urged all states with influence to take “immediate measures” on Wednesday to avert a further widening of escalation after simultaneous pager explosions occurred in Lebanon and Syria.

“Widespread simultaneous explosions across Lebanon and in Syria yesterday, where detonating pagers killed at least 12 people – including two children – and left thousands of people injured, are shocking, and their impact on civilians unacceptable,” Volker Turk said in a statement. “The fear and terror unleashed is profound.”

“At this extremely volatile time, I appeal to all States with influence in the region and beyond to take immediate measures to avert further widening of the current conflicts – enough of the daily horrors, enough of the suffering,” said Turk.

He stressed that it is “high time” that leaders step up in defense of the rights of all people to live in peace and security, and the protection of civilians must be the paramount priority.

“De-escalation is today more crucial than ever,” he said.

Pager explosions killed 19 IRGC members in Syria

19 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members were killed after their pagers had exploded in Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria, Saudi news source Al-Hadath reported Wednesday afternoon.

An additional 150 IRCG members were also wounded in the explosions, Army Radio reported, citing the Saudi news source.

The report came a day after around 4,000 Hezbollah members had their pagers also exploded in an attack reportedly attributed to Israel. Foreign reports attribute the attack to the Mossad and IDF.

Iran Denies

But Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday denied the report.

The IRGC said none of its members were “martyred in the pagers incident” and that any reports to that effect were “false,” the Islamic Republic’s Mizan news agency reported.

Belgium’s deputy PM condemns ‘terror attack’ in Lebanon and Syria

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter condemned the “massive terror attack” in Lebanon and Syria, which resulted in thousands of injuries.

In a post on X, she described it as a “brutal escalation of violence”.

“Silence is not an option. An international investigation is necessary. The bloodshed must end,” she stated.

A second wave of device explosions is reported in Lebanon after pager attack

AP reports that Explosions went off in Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon in an apparent second wave of detonations of electronic devices, Hezbollah officials and state media said Wednesday, reporting walkie-talkies and even solar equipment detonating a day after hundreds of pagers blew up.

At least one person was killed and more than 100 people wounded, the Health Ministry said.

Several blasts were heard at the funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene. An AP photographer in the southern coastal city of Sidon saw a car and a mobile phone shop damaged after devices exploded inside of them.

A Hezbollah official told the AP that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. Lebanon’s official news agency reports that solar energy systems exploded in homes in several areas of Beirut and in southern Lebanon, wounding at least one girl.

The new blasts hit a country still thrown into confusion and anger after Tuesday’s pager bombings, which appeared to be a complex Israeli attack targeting Hezbollah members that caused civilian casualties, too. At least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people wounded as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating wherever they happened to be — in homes, cars, at grocery stores and in cafes.

The Children of the Islamic State Are Innocent. Bring Them Home!

Myriam Francois and Azeem Ibrahim published an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for the repatriation of children from detention camps in northern Syria, where tens of thousands, many of them European nationals, remain trapped. These children, they argue, are victims of the Islamic State and should not be viewed as threats.

The piece highlights the case of Azdyne Amimour, whose son was involved in the 2015 Bataclan attack, and the struggles of his family to bring their granddaughter home from Syria. The authors emphasize that while repatriation has been slow, there is evidence showing that these children can successfully reintegrate into society, especially with family support.

Despite improvements in the numbers of repatriations in recent years, many European countries remain hesitant due to security concerns.

Francois and Ibrahim argue that bringing these children home not only serves humanitarian needs but also enhances national security by preventing radicalization in the camps. They conclude by urging nations to recognize these children as innocent victims rather than potential threats.

Anarchy reigns in Suweida, Syria’s main Druze city

In Sweida, Syria’s main Druze city, anarchy has taken hold, with contraband gasoline openly sold on the streets and weekly protests against the central government, Le Monde reported.

The region, suffering from economic collapse and abandonment, has become a hub for trafficking and criminal gangs. Local residents describe Sweida as a lawless “Wild West,” where government presence is virtually nonexistent.

Unemployment, particularly among the youth, is rampant, with 75% jobless, forcing many to turn to illegal activities like the gasoline trade.

While some make a modest living through this trade, the city is plagued by violence, mafia control, and the constant fear of gunfights. Locals call for a return to order, but insecurity continues to dominate life in the region.