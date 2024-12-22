Appointment of Marhaf Abu Qusra as Minister of Defense in the Caretaker Government of Syria

Confidential sources told Syria TV on Saturday that the Department of Military Operations has appointed Marhaf Abu Qusra, the military commander of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, as defense minister in the caretaker government.

In an earlier interview with AFP, Abu Qusra, known by his military name Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, urged the United Nations, the United States, and relevant European countries to remove the group from their lists of terrorist organizations.

The military commander emphasized the need for “finding a solution” amid Israeli raids on military sites in Syria, coinciding with the incursion of its forces into the buffer zone in the occupied Golan. He stressed that Syria would not serve as a springboard for hostility toward any country and expressed the country’s exhaustion from prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Military Operations Department, Ahmed al-Sharaa, initiated discussions with military factions on Saturday about the structure of the new military institution in Syria.

Also on Saturday, the General Command in Damascus appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian government. The General Command released a statement confirming the appointment, accompanied by a photograph of Shaibani.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.