Joint Syrian-Russian Naval Drills Strengthen Defense Capabilities at Tartous Base

Wednesday, in a display of military cooperation, the Syrian and Russian naval forces conducted joint exercises at a naval base in Tartous. These drills were attended by General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces, and General Sergey Kisel, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria.

The exercises were designed to simulate real-life combat scenarios, focusing on defending against potential threats such as terrorist attacks and infiltration from both sea and land. Throughout the drills, General Ibrahim was briefed on the cooperation mechanisms, stages of execution, and strategies for the successful completion of missions.

Key activities during the drills included live shooting exercises and airdrops targeting hypothetical terrorist groups, complemented by strategic maneuvers by maritime forces. These exercises underscore the ongoing commitment and collaboration between Syrian and Russian military forces to enhance their combined defensive capabilities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.