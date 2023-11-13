Syrian Military Successfully Intercepts Hostile Drones in Key Regions

On November 13th, 2023, in the regions surrounding Hama, Idleb, and Aleppo, Syrian military units successfully intercepted and brought down several drones, according to al-Baath.

On November 13th, 2023, in the regions surrounding Hama, Idleb, and Aleppo, Syrian military units successfully intercepted and brought down several drones operated by terrorist groups.

The Ministry of Defense, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, reported that the armed forces stationed in the outskirts of Idleb, Hama, and Aleppo effectively thwarted terrorist organizations’ attempts to target secure villages and military installations using suicide drones and aircraft. In the course of these operations, four hostile aircraft were successfully neutralized.

The ministry further detailed one notable incident, stating, “Our armed forces also intercepted and downed a drone in the Jurin area, located in the northern countryside of Hama. This particular drone was equipped with a four-meter liquid-propellant rocket engine, boasted a wingspan of six meters, and carried a payload of 100 kilograms of explosive materials.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.