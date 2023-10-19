Conoco and Tanf Bases in Syria Targetted

These attacks took place only one day after the targeting of the Ain al-Assad and Harir bases in Iraq, Athr Press writes.

Less than 24 hours after the targeting of the American bases Ain al-Assad and al-Harir, which are considered to be among the most strategically important American bases in the Middle East, a missile strike of unknown origin struck the American base in the Conoco gas field located in Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria. Additionally, the American base in al-Tanf, southern Syria, was subjected to an attack by drones that achieved direct hits.

Sources from Athr Press confirmed that several missile barrages were launched against the US base in the Conoco gas field at approximately eight o’clock on Thursday morning. Subsequent to the attack, the airspace in the vicinity experienced a significant increase in helicopter activity, with commando forces conducting search operations around the targeted base. These sources characterized the attack on the US base in Conoco as extensive, involving multiple rocket barrages.

In Tanf, located at the southern border triangle between Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, Athr Press sources also confirmed an attack on the US base, which was carried out by three drones. These drones achieved direct hits, prompting a heightened state of alert among the US soldiers stationed at the base and an increase in readiness.

These attacks took place only one day after the targeting of the Ain al-Assad and Harir bases in Iraq. The US Central Command issued a statement on Wednesday regarding these attacks, stating, “In the past 24 hours, the US military has repelled three assaults near US and coalition forces in Iraq.” The statement elaborated on the engagement with drones in western and northern Iraq, leading to the destruction of some of them, minor damage, and slight injuries to a coalition member.

Shortly after these attacks, the Iraqi resistance claimed responsibility for the incidents in Iraq, pledging further actions against US forces, as reported by al-Mayadeen TV. A leader from the Iraqi Harakat al-Nujaba stated to the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar that armed factions are prepared to combat the Zionist entity and target American bases in Iraq and the broader region. The leader’s statement was made before a joint meeting of these factions regarding the situation in Palestine. He stated, “Our meeting has several objectives, including supporting the Palestinian cause, staging extensive protests in front of the US embassy to demand the expulsion of its ambassador, and considering military options to stand in solidarity with Lebanese Hezbollah and other resistance forces against Israel and the United States,” as cited by al-Akhbar

These attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq coincide with increased tensions in Palestine and the military and political support provided by Washington to Israel. Iraqi resistance factions have underscored their determination to target US bases in response to direct American involvement in the escalation.

American alert in Hasakeh

The US bases in Hasakeh have been placed on high alert as a precautionary measure following recent strikes targeting the US base in the Conoco gas field in Deir-ez-Zor and the U.S. base in Tanf, situated in southern Syria near the border triangle between Syria, Jordan, and Iraq.

Sources from Athr Press report that the US bases in al-Shadadi, Rumailan, al-Qahtaniya, and al-Yarubiya, located in the northeast of the governorate, are currently in a state of heightened readiness. Over the past few days, there has been a noticeable reduction in the frequency of helicopter flights, which had been a daily occurrence in the region. Additionally, patrols in border cities, particularly in the Malikiyah area, have been conspicuously absent.

A reliable source has confirmed to Athr Press that US forces recently dispatched military reinforcements to their base in the city of al-Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasakeh. This reinforcement convoy, consisting of approximately 60 vehicles, entered the base via the eastern road leading to the city of Shaddadi, passing through the al-Hol area. The convoy includes trucks carrying heavily concealed materials as well as refrigerators and military vehicles.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.