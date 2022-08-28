President Assad Ends Military Personnel Retention of Some Soldiers, Sergeants

Assad issued an administrative order that ends the military personnel retention of soldiers and sergeants as of October 1st, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad, Commander-in-Chief of the army and armed forces, issued on Saturday an administrative order that ends the military personnel retention of soldiers and sergeants as of October 1st, 2022.

The order included a wide spectrum of military personnel from different sectors and specialties.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.