Syrian Foreign Ministry Sets Conditions for Participation in Brussels Conference

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that no final decision has been made regarding its participation in the upcoming donor conference, scheduled to take place in Brussels on Monday.

According to Al-Jazeera, citing a source within the ministry, Syria’s attendance will depend on whether the conference can provide immediate and tangible support to the Syrian people.

The ministry emphasized that it will not take part in any forum that promotes foreign agendas conflicting with Syria’s sovereignty and national interests. It further asserted that Damascus would not participate if the conference is politicized to serve specific narratives.

Additionally, the ministry warned against ignoring the severe impact of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria, describing them as a major obstacle to the country’s recovery and a direct burden on the daily lives of its citizens.

It reiterated that the Syrian people have suffered for years under foreign interventions carried out under the guise of improving the situation in Syria, as well as massacres committed against them amid international silence.

Syria reaffirmed its commitment to genuine international cooperation that respects its sovereignty and prioritizes the needs of its people.

Invitation Extended to Syrian Foreign Minister

Anita Heber, spokesperson for the European Commission, confirmed during a press conference last Monday that an official invitation had been sent to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani to attend the Brussels conference as a representative of the Syrian government.

Heber stressed that the European Union remains committed to supporting stability in Syria, and maintained that a comprehensive political transition remains the only viable solution. She added that despite recent developments in the Sahel region, the EU’s position towards the Syrian administration remains unchanged.

She noted that the upcoming donor conference would serve as an important opportunity to continue dialogue with Syrian officials regarding conditions on the ground and ways to provide European support.

Background on the Brussels Conferences

Since 2017, the European Union has hosted annual donor conferences in Brussels aimed at supporting Syria. These conferences facilitate financial commitments—grants and loans—from EU member states to aid Syria and host communities in the region.

This year’s conference, titled “Standing by Syria: Meeting the Needs of a Successful Transition,” marks a significant development with the Syrian government invited to participate for the first time.

