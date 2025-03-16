Germany Holds Secret Talks with Sharaa on the Repatriation of Syrian Refugees

The German newspaper Bild has revealed that Germany’s Interior Ministry is engaged in secret negotiations with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to explore the possibility of repatriating Syrian refugees. The talks reportedly include plans to offer some Syrians the opportunity for a “reconnaissance trip” to Syria without jeopardizing their legal status in Germany.

According to the report, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (of the Social Democratic Party) is seeking an agreement with President Sharaa on the return of thousands of Syrian refugees. The German government is said to be planning a highly sensitive visit to Damascus as part of this effort.

A spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry, responding to the newspaper’s inquiry, confirmed that the ministry is in contact with Syria’s transitional government to discuss matters related to the return of Syrian refugees. However, they declined to disclose specific details regarding any planned diplomatic visits.

The discussions reportedly focus on 974,000 Syrian refugees currently residing in Germany. The large-scale repatriation of Syrians could have a significant impact on Germany’s social welfare system, as 512,000 Syrians currently receive social benefits totaling approximately four billion euros annually, with an average monthly allowance of €664 per beneficiary.

A Special Exception for Travel to Syria

Since December 2024, following the fall of the Assad regime, the German Interior Ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, has been studying “practical mechanisms” to expedite the voluntary return of Syrians.

As part of these efforts, the German government is considering allowing Syrians who wish to evaluate conditions in their home country to do so through a one-time “reconnaissance trip”—without losing their protected refugee status in Germany. This proposed exception would permit travel to Syria while maintaining legal asylum status, according to Bild.

Potential Implications for Protection Status

Senior officials within the German Interior Ministry, particularly in the office of Undersecretary for Migration Bernd Kröser, reportedly believe that Sunni Syrians may eventually lose their protected status in Germany. This is based on the argument that they are no longer at risk of persecution under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who himself belongs to the Sunni community.

The ongoing discussions indicate a potential shift in Germany’s refugee policy, with significant implications for the future of Syrian asylum seekers in Europe.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.