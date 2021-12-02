Syria Regime Appoints Ghaith Shafiq Fayyad Head of Political Security

The regime appointed Major General Ghaith Deeb as head of the Political Security Division in Syria, according to Nedaa Post.

On Wednesday, the Syrian regime appointed Major General Ghaith Deeb as head of the Political Security Division in Syria. The position had been vacant for more than nine months, following the retirement of Major General Nasser Mohammed al-Ali.

Prior to that, Deeb served as assistant to the Head of the Political Security Division in Syria, after he was promoted at the beginning of this year from the rank of brigadier general to the rank of major general. This came with the prior intention of handing him the position of head of the division.

Deeb comes from the village of Ain al-Arous in the Qardaha area of the Lattakia countryside. He is the son of General Shafiq Fayyad Deeb, one of the officers whose crimes are well known for Syrians. He is one of those who participated in the liquidation operations, enforced disappearances, torture, and massacres -most notably the massacres of Hama in the 1980s.

Ghaith Deeb, the youngest son of Shafiq Fayyad Deeb, was included by the European Union in the sanctions that affected personalities working with Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He was held responsible for killing protesters, later showing that he had recruited hundreds in Damascus and its countryside to act as “militias” supporting the Assad regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.